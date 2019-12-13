SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The Monroe College prospect is currently on his official visit to Rutgers as we speak.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle can play multiple positions at the next level along the offensive line.

Paillant earned an offer from the Scarlet Knights earlier this week and is very close with former Rutgers running back Ray Rice.

“It was exciting to get the offer, especially being from the same city as Ray Rice,” said Paillant. “Rutgers has always been big on just about any kid from the city really, so I was just excited for this opportunity. Ray has been a mentor for me in my life and he’s always guided me with my decisions, but I haven’t spoken with him too much on the offer yet. Recently he's just been saying how proud he is of me and all the good things I’ve done in the past to get me to where I’m today.”

