SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Salaam is listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back prospect and chose the Scarlet Knights over other scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, UMass, Minnesota, Monmouth, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and Temple.

The New Jersey high school product is now the fourth verbal commitment for Rutgers Football in the 2021 class, joining wide receiver Carnell Davis, linebacker Kyonte Hamilton and defensive back Alijah Clark.

The Scarlet Knights offered Salaam in late January, but the new coaching staff was able to build up that relationship pretty quickly, thus landing his commitment.

Salaam is currently rated as a 5.4, two-star recruit, but with a good camp season this summer he could easily earn a third star and be ranked in the top 35 New Jersey recruits for the 2021 class.