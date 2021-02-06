TheKnightReport - COMMIT: 2022 OL Joe De Croce commits to Rutgers Football

He’s the sixth commitment in the cycle for the Scarlet Knights and the third offensive lineman. Hudson Catholic (NJ) standout Taj White and Union City (NJ) product Nelson Monegro were the two offensive linemen to pledge in recent days.

Rutgers Football is on a roll in the 2022 class as Northern Valley Demarest (NJ) offensive lineman Joe De Croce has committed to the program.

De Croce grew up in a Rutgers household as his late father, Richard, was an alumnus and avid supporter of the school.

"I'm so excited," De Croce told Alex Gleitman of The Knight Report when he was offered in the fall. "My dad and I always talked about this moment and I know he's looking down on me. It's a really special offer for me as he went to Rutgers."

The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder is graded as a 5.5, three-star prospect per Rivals and is the No. 27 overall player in the state of New Jersey. Boston College, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia made up his other Power Five looks.

He played for Don Bosco Prep (NJ) last year, but will play his final fall with the Norsemen of Northern Valley Demarest, the original school he attended for his freshman and sophomore seasons, in the coming months.

Stay tuned for more on De Croce’s commitment!