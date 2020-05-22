COMMIT: 2021 Florida DB Steffan Johnson commits to Rutgers Football
The Fran Brown effect strikes once more! Rutgers Football has landed their third verbal commitment in the class of 2021 as cornerback Steffan Johnson announced his decision to join the program today.
The Tampa, Florida native attends Venice High School and chose the Scarlet Knights over eight other scholarship offers.
Committed📍@RUCoachFran @GregSchiano @VeniceIndianFB @john_p34 pic.twitter.com/w53U9HyK3r— Steffan Johnson (@SteffanJohnson) May 22, 2020
TKR last spoke with the 2021 prospect back when he earned his Rutgers offer back in January.
“When I received the great news about the offer, during my teams awards ceremony I almost jumped off the stage because of how excited I was,” Johnson told The Knight Report.
