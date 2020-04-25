Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School (MD) defensive lineman Kamar Missouri has committed to Rutgers as a scholarship member of the 2020 recruiting class.

Missouri is listed as a 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman prospect and chose the Scarlet Knights over seven other scholarship offers from the likes of Bethune Cookman, Bowie State, Frostburg State, Glenville State, Hampton, Maine, Morgan State, North Carolina Central, and a host of JUCO programs.

The Maryland high school product is now the 21st verbal commitment for Rutgers Football in the 2020 class.