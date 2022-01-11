Colorado State transfer OL Ciaffoni 'always dreamed of' Rutgers pledge
Rutgers took another swing on an offensive lineman in the transfer portal and the staff hit once again – this time with Colorado State transfer Mike Ciaffoni.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder, whose father played on the offensive line in Piscataway in the 1980s and 90s, committed to Boston College in the winter of the 2019 cycle and was recruited by the Chris Ash brass in the months leading up to National Signing Day but did not yield an offer.
He now has his ‘dream’ opportunity and can’t wait to take the field at the place he grew up spending much of his childhood at.
“I lived in Morristown for a while and I always went to Rutgers games,” he told The Knight Report. “I went to games during the Ray Rice years when they had him, Kenny Britt and Brian Leonard who used to do the Leonard leap. I used to hang around the players. It was always a dream of mine to be a Rutgers football player. As soon as Coach [Greg] Schiano called, I knew there was no other place I’d rather go.”
Ciaffoni played on the defensive line at Boston College and then Colorado State, however he would make the switch to guard in the middle of last year. Another Ciaffoni did something similar a while back.
“Weirdly enough, [my dad] played on the defensive line and went to the offensive line,” he said. “He’s really proud, but he knows there’s a long way to go. He’s happy that I’m at where he used to play.”
Ciaffoni talked about that transition from one side of the ball to the other and who helped make the move easier.
“I switched positions under Coach [Steve] Addazio and he’s one of the best offensive line developers in college football,” he said. “Him and Coach Louie Addazio helped me transition and I was able to start right away by midseason. I played defensive line for the first four games and then I switched and started at guard. Rutgers wants me to come over there and play offensive line.”
Rutgers dished out a preferred walk-on offer a few weeks ago to his brother in Nick Ciaffoni, an offensive lineman for Buckingham Browne & Nichols (MA) in the 2022 class.
His younger brother is still exploring his opportunities at the next level, but Ciaffoni is thrilled at the idea of getting to play alongside him at Rutgers, especially because they now play the same position.
“Playing with him would be a dream,” he said. “We went to all the Rutgers games together and we have been best friends since we were little. We played together at Lincoln (MA) for two seasons, so I was able to play with him in high school. I hope he comes to Rutgers.”
Ciaffoni obviously hasn’t had the chance to watch Rutgers since Schiano retook the helm, but he has caught up and done his homework on the program.
There’s plenty that he likes and is looking forward to.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “They have a top recruiting class and the way they were able to make a bowl game this year and compete in it, it’s amazing what they’re doing it. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
