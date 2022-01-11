Colorado State transfer OL Ciaffoni 'always dreamed of' Rutgers pledge

Rutgers took another swing on an offensive lineman in the transfer portal and the staff hit once again – this time with Colorado State transfer Mike Ciaffoni.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder, whose father played on the offensive line in Piscataway in the 1980s and 90s, committed to Boston College in the winter of the 2019 cycle and was recruited by the Chris Ash brass in the months leading up to National Signing Day but did not yield an offer.

He now has his ‘dream’ opportunity and can’t wait to take the field at the place he grew up spending much of his childhood at. “I lived in Morristown for a while and I always went to Rutgers games,” he told The Knight Report. “I went to games during the Ray Rice years when they had him, Kenny Britt and Brian Leonard who used to do the Leonard leap. I used to hang around the players. It was always a dream of mine to be a Rutgers football player. As soon as Coach [Greg] Schiano called, I knew there was no other place I’d rather go.” Ciaffoni played on the defensive line at Boston College and then Colorado State, however he would make the switch to guard in the middle of last year. Another Ciaffoni did something similar a while back. “Weirdly enough, [my dad] played on the defensive line and went to the offensive line,” he said. “He’s really proud, but he knows there’s a long way to go. He’s happy that I’m at where he used to play.”