COACHSPEAK: Todd Smith talks new Rutgers pledge in 2023 TE Logan Blake
Rutgers added another big-bodied pass catcher on Thursday in 2023 Hun School (NJ) tight end Logan Blake.The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder chose the Scarlet Knights over Connecticut, Duke and Pittsburgh, an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news