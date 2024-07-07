COACHSPEAK: Northside HC Ben Bailey talks CB commit Michael Clayton
This summer Rutgers Football recently landed Georgia three-star defensive back recruit Michael Clayton as he committed to the program following his Official Visit to campus.
Now we know the offer list and his ranking, but to learn more about Clayton's game, The Knight Report reached out to Northside High School Head Coach Ben Bailey.
HOW IS CLAYTON ON THE FIELD?: "He is a great competitor, very fast and rangy with a high football IQ. Michael also has that big play ability anytime."
