Rutgers Football recently landed a new commitment as 2025 Matawan High School (NJ) offensive lineman Jayden Elijah made the call to commit to the Scarlet Knights recently.

To learn more about what RU is getting in Elijah, TKR caught up with his former high school head coach and now newly named Brick Township Head Coach Jay Graber to talk about his game and what type of player he is both on and off the field.