News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 13:55:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach Speak: Discussing Chris Long's commitment, Fran Brown addition

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Willingboro High School (NJ) head coach Steve Everette spoke with The Knight Report to discuss Rutgers newest commit in Chris Long and some of the new staff changes that have taken place within the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}