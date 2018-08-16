Class of 2021 SG Notarainni enjoys recent trip to Rutgers
Rutgers made a big time impression on 2021 shooting guard Thomas Notarainni of Cathedral Catholic (CA) in San Diego.Rutgers exceeded all of his high expectations for the program and he left with no...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news