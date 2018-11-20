Rutgers head football coach Chris Ash participated in his final Big Ten Football Coaches Teleconference of the season on Tuesday and TKR listened in and asked an important question about the quarterbacks.

In short, does he have regrets for not starting the season or playing the more productive and co-captain Giovanni Rescigno at quarterback until it was too late in the season for three years now?

"No, we don't have any regrets," Ash told TKR on the conference call. "We made a decision as a program at the time. We still feel good about the decision that we made and we don't have any regrets."

Earlier this week, TKR explained why the redshirt senior Rescigno should start the last game of the season on Saturday at Michigan State. For one, Rutgers is 1-10 on the year with true freshman Artur Sitkowski running the show. Sitkowski has played poorly all season and has been benched multiple times. Against Penn State last week, Rescigno, a Michigan native, came in and did some good things with his legs, something he’s done in the past.

In 2016 and 2017, Rescigno didn’t begin the season as the starting quarterback but ultimately ended the year and thrived as the main guy, providing a spark both times. He’s never put up gaudy numbers and has his flaws, but he’s tough and his teammates respect him. Sitkowski went from putting up so-so numbers at Old Bridge High to being benched his senior year at IMG Academy and then thrown into the Big Ten.

Sure, Sitkowski has the tools to be successful and has potential, but that potential led to four touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

With the way Rescigno has played when he has entered games or started games, for the most part, it has been better than what Sitkowski has given the Scarlet Knights or even Kyle Bolin last year or Chris Laviano in 2016.

Rescigno led the team two years ago with 996 yards of total offense and guided the program to three Big Ten wins last season. Despite that, again, he’s never been given a shot and handed the keys to begin the year as the starter.

In 2017, Rescigno threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in the win over Maryland, he had nine completions and a 35-yard touchdown pass in the victory over Purdue, and had 89 yards in the air to go with 41 rushing yards in his first start of the season in the win over Illinois.

For his career thus far, Rescgino has 1,667 passing yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 309 yards on the ground and three more scores.

On the call, Ash reiterated that he has not made a decision on who will start against the Spartans yet as well.

"No, we have not," Ash said when asked if he made a choice for Saturday.

Ash next speaks to the media on Thursday sometime.



