Chris Ash decided enough is enough.

The Rutgers football head coach took more control during last Saturday's loss against Maryland with regards to play-calling and was more involved during the week in player meetings on the defensive side of the ball.

"Defensively, as you guys know I'm a defensive guy. I've always been somewhat involved with coaching meetings on the defensive side of the ball. Was much more involved last week and will continue to be so in terms of running player meetings and being involved with some of the game-day play-calling," Ash said Monday. "Did that here last week and will continue do that in an effort to try to get us where we need to do defensively."

In his previous stops, Ash has been a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He also played in the secondary in college at Drake.

The idea behind Ash taking more control on defense is to try and create a form of unity and communication and to try and get things fixed like the chunk plays given up.

"Well, because, I think the performance of the defense gets lost in the final outcome. We play a lot of really good snaps defensively. The issue is we have four or five plays that continue to jump up and bite us. The effort has been to try to eliminate those few plays and find out why they continue to happen. Well, it's one player here. It's one unit here. It is nothing consistent. It is something different," Ash said.

"So, you know, just trying to bring the whole group together and meet together, install together, try to have common language together that's really what it's about to try to find a way to limb name some of those few plays."

Tuesday, during practice, TKR reported that Ash spent more time with the defensive backs especially during one-on-one's with the wide receivers. Northwestern, who comes to town on Saturday, features a potent a passing attack that averages 320 passing yards per game with quarterback Clayton Thorson in the driver seat.

It's been well documented that Rutgers has allowed big plays all season long -- both in the run game and through the air -- and Ash wants to clean that up.

"Since the Kansas game, I think -- and Buffalo, really since the Buffalo game, the Buffalo game we had a full blown coverages that really hurt us, we have played some great good snaps of defensive football, but it's the few plays that are explosive plays go for touchdown," Ash said. "Like I said, Illinois it was four plays for 200 yards. Saturday it was four plays that were 180-something yards. We have to eliminate those things. That what we are focusing on and trying to do."

Defensive coordinator Jay Niemann knows his unit isn't living up to standards or performing like it did last year. He's all in on Ash snooping in and taking more control.

"If I was in his shoes, and we've had some of the defensive problems that we've had, I think I would get involved," Niemann said. "In an effort to kind of streamline the communication and that all the players and coaches understand their jobs and responsibilities and there are no gaps, by being in the meetings it fixes that."

While Niemann makes the defensive calls in general, Ash had more power on that made some of his own on Saturday, but according to Niemann, that wasn't anything particularly new.

"He's always had veto power," Niemann said. "Sometimes he is going to change a call, sometimes he is not. That will be dependent upon whether he is comfortable with what I called, and certainly that is head coach prerogative. That's how we have always operated, and it's perfectly understandable."

Niemann said with Ash being more involved doesn't or hasn't changed much throughout the week.

"It's been business as usual with the exception of the meeting format we've gone to," Niemann said. "We've put a different wrinkle to it to eliminate any possibility of any communication gaps. Other than that, it's been all the same."