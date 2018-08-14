Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Campanile talks upcoming season, Rutgers RB depth and transition to college

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Rutgers made several personnel changes during the winter, one of which was the hiring of an in-state running backs coach. That new man in charge is Nunzio Campanile.The former Bergen Catholic (NJ) ...

