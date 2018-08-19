Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-19 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Camden ATH JaJuan Hudson talks recruiting, Rutgers PWO offer

Fl2kpetauvttvuxn4v1f
Twitter
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

On Saturday afternoon, class of 2019 athlete JaJuan Hudson earned his first preferred walk on offer from the in-state Rutgers Scarlet Knights.Hudson is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete from Camden Hi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}