But he fought through adversity, just like he did on Thursday night in Rutgers men's basketball 76-72 win over Minnesota at the RAC in Piscataway.

Caleb McConnell wasn't supposed to or going to play this season because of a back injury and rehab from it.

McConnell was struggling offensively. He had just three points in the first half with a 3-pointer attempt that barely grazed the bottom of the net. He's had a couple of those this season.

The second half was a different story, particularly in the last eight minutes, where he scored 11 of his 14 total points to reach double figures for the second come this year.

In fact, he scored six straight points for Rutgers (11-6, 7-6 Big Ten) on two free throws, a jump shot, and a layup as he clawed the Scarlet Knights back from a 56-50 deficit.

McConnell also read a pass, stole it, and converted a thunderous transition slam dunk and drained a 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 71-70 lead with 1:38 left.

"That’s just college basketball. I feel like some some kids come into the program expecting everything to go their way. I feel like I got to keep fighting," McConnell said. "And that's one thing I tell the younger guys on this team is you got to fight for everything. And that's one thing that (head coach Steve Pikiell) preaches as well. Things might not go your way but you got to keep fighting, and you got to fight for opportunity, and when it comes you just got to execute and really just having a winner's mentality helps as well. You got to be a fighter, and I feel like that’s what I am."

And it wasn't all on the offensive end. McConnell helped contain Minnesota guard Marcus Carr late, who missed a jumper and a 3-pointer in the last 32 seconds.

"He's just a winner. Does all the little things. I told him at the end of the game he missed a couple of bunnies, but he didn't let that get to him," senior guard Geo Baker said. "The only thing he was thinking that was winning the game, the only thing he was thinking about was stopping Marcus Carr. That’s what a winning program looks like where things aren't going your way but you still find a way and it ended up going his way at the end of the game."