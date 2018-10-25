Caleb McConnell brings passing, ball handling, and shooting to Rutgers MBB
Caleb McConnell didn’t sign with the Rutgers men’s basketball team until this past April, but the three-star from Jacksonville, Fla. will play an integral role as a true freshman this upcoming seas...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news