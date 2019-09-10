The Rutgers football team is 1-1 after the first two weeks of the 2019 season.

This past Saturday, the Scarlet Knights fell at No. 20 (now No. 19) Iowa, 30-0, in Iowa City. Rutgers tallied just 125 yards of total offense while Iowa (2-0, 1-0) racked up 438 in the Big Ten Conference clash.

"First, give all the credit to Iowa, they played a really good football game. They played well up front on both sides of the ball, controlled the line of scrimmage today. Winning in this league is hard, it's difficult, you have to be able to run the ball, and stop the run to win. To score points, you have to be able to throw the ball and get some explosive plays. Today we didn’t do very good in everyone one of those categories. We were minus-three in the turnover margin and that’s just not going to get it done. We need to improve in those areas,” Rutgers head coach Chris Ash said after the game.

"But proud of our players, nobody flinched, nobody quit. They really believe in what we are doing and how we're doing it. We will get back to work, we have a bye week this next week, we will get rested up and take a look at film and see where we have to improve some things. This game is not going to define our football team or season. I thought the attitude, obviously they are disappointed, but the attitude overall was very high and positive, and they are hungry to get back to work and continue to try improving as we move forward.”

The Hawkeyes scored on a long touchdown pass on the first drive of the game, but Rutgers’ defense flipped a switch and held them to 26 yards over the course of the next 12 plays.

"I thought we got off to a pretty good start, especially defensively, we were doing a pretty good job hanging in there and stopping the run.”

In the middle of all of that, Rutgers punter Adam Korsak kept pinning Iowa deep in its own territory, which help the Scarlet Knights get good field position offensively.

But, Rutgers couldn’t capitalize and its offense struggled all day long partly thanks to a rotation of offensive linemen that couldn’t contain Iowa’s star defensive end, A.J. Epenesa.

This came one week after the offensive line gave Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter all day to throw all while opening holes for the running backs en route to a 48-point performance.

“It’s disappointing,” Ash said of the offense. “We knew it was going to be a challenge. They’re very stout up front and they play well here at home.”

Looking back at it, Rutgers’ 48 points scored against the Minutemen wasn’t all that impressive. Southern Illinois put up 45 points in a 45-20 win over UMass on Saturday. Southern Illinois, in week one, fell to Southeast Missouri State, 44-26. Southeast Missouri State lost in week two to Montana State, 38-17.

“I thought we’d have some opportunities to make some more plays, get some more yards,” Ash said, “and have a chance to score some points.”

Carter was flustered in the pocket and missed easy, short throws and made bad decisions when throwing the ball down the field. He finished 5-for-15 for 22 yards with an interception.

“They did a good job putting pressure on the quarterback with a four-man rush. They did blitz a couple of times to rush the quarterback before (the receivers) got open and they played well on defense today.”

And speaking of the interception, Carter was injured on that play (NJ Advance Media is calling it a concussion).

“Yea, I have no comment about what it was, but yes he suffered an injury,” Ash said.

To begin the third quarter for the Scarlet Knights, Artur Sitkowski entered the game under center and he didn’t fare much better. He completed a nice pass on first attempt to Isaih Pacheco, but he wound up 4-of-11 for 19 yards with a pick as well.

"I have no conversation about or plans on playing a quarterback yet until we get back,” Ash said. “We have to have to get a chance to watch the film and McLane needs to be evaluated. We have a bye week to sort through it and see what it’s going to look like.”

The offenses poor performance was a key reason why the Rutgers defense wore down and gave up the amount of yards and points it did when it was all said and done. Under Ash, there have been 14 games where Scarlet Knight passes have tallied under 100 yards through the air including eight under 50.

“Yeah, if you look at the number of plays, they had 24 more plays that they ran. Second half, we wore down at the end. We didn’t fit things as well and we wore down.”