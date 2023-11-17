Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Football team are looking to get back into the win column this week after back to back disappointing losses to Big Ten foes Ohio State and Iowa. This will be no easy task as RU goes into Happy Valley on Senior day to match up with 12 ranked Penn State.

It’s been the same story for the Nittany Lions offense as past years. They’re averaging a stout 37.7 Points Per Game which is good for 2nd in the Big Ten, but they’ve struggled heavily against the top teams in the conference.

Against Penn State and Michigan in their only two losses of the year the Nittany Lions are averaging a measly 14.5 Points Per Game. This includes quarterback Drew Allar completing 44.% of his passes for 261 yards during those games.

Running Backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle are co offensive coordinators for Penn State Saturday after third year offensive play caller Mike Yurcich was fired for yet another disappointing offensive performance against a top team in the Big Ten conference. This year Penn State brings a balanced offense to Happy valley. They’re third in the Big Ten in rushing with 172.3 Yards Per Game behind their star running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton is 4th in the Big Ten with 7 rushing touchdowns. While fellow Sophomore Kaytron Allen is a nice complimentary piece in the backfield as he is 7th in the Big Ten with 645 rushing yards. It’ll be interesting to see how these dual backs match up against a Rutgers squad who allows the 8th most rushing yards in the Big Ten

Penn State is led by Sophomore signal caller Drew Allar who has struggled at times this year but overall has been pretty solid. Allar has the best touchdown to interception ratio in the Big Ten (22-1) and is 5th in passing yards. This shows that the Nittany Lions don’t take too many shots down field and try to play more conservative.

The Nittany Lions also have an excellent pass catcher in Keandre Lambert-Smith. Smith has gotten the majority of the Targets for Penn State and is 4th in the conference in receptions with 52 and yards with 651.

Junior tight end Tyler Warren is having a breakout season. He is a huge red zone threat for the Nittany Lions at 6’6. He leads all Big Ten tight ends with 6 catches in the endzone. He also has 25 receptions for 241 yards.

The Penn State line has done a terrific job protecting their quarterback this year. They’ve only allowed 13 sacks in 10 games. James Franklin has always put an emphasis on protecting the quarterback.