By The Numbers: Penn State Nittany Lions Football
Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Football team are looking to get back into the win column this week after back to back disappointing losses to Big Ten foes Ohio State and Iowa. This will be no easy task as RU goes into Happy Valley on Senior day to match up with 12 ranked Penn State.
OFFENSE....
It’s been the same story for the Nittany Lions offense as past years. They’re averaging a stout 37.7 Points Per Game which is good for 2nd in the Big Ten, but they’ve struggled heavily against the top teams in the conference.
Against Penn State and Michigan in their only two losses of the year the Nittany Lions are averaging a measly 14.5 Points Per Game. This includes quarterback Drew Allar completing 44.% of his passes for 261 yards during those games.
Running Backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle are co offensive coordinators for Penn State Saturday after third year offensive play caller Mike Yurcich was fired for yet another disappointing offensive performance against a top team in the Big Ten conference. This year Penn State brings a balanced offense to Happy valley. They’re third in the Big Ten in rushing with 172.3 Yards Per Game behind their star running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton is 4th in the Big Ten with 7 rushing touchdowns. While fellow Sophomore Kaytron Allen is a nice complimentary piece in the backfield as he is 7th in the Big Ten with 645 rushing yards. It’ll be interesting to see how these dual backs match up against a Rutgers squad who allows the 8th most rushing yards in the Big Ten
Penn State is led by Sophomore signal caller Drew Allar who has struggled at times this year but overall has been pretty solid. Allar has the best touchdown to interception ratio in the Big Ten (22-1) and is 5th in passing yards. This shows that the Nittany Lions don’t take too many shots down field and try to play more conservative.
The Nittany Lions also have an excellent pass catcher in Keandre Lambert-Smith. Smith has gotten the majority of the Targets for Penn State and is 4th in the conference in receptions with 52 and yards with 651.
Junior tight end Tyler Warren is having a breakout season. He is a huge red zone threat for the Nittany Lions at 6’6. He leads all Big Ten tight ends with 6 catches in the endzone. He also has 25 receptions for 241 yards.
The Penn State line has done a terrific job protecting their quarterback this year. They’ve only allowed 13 sacks in 10 games. James Franklin has always put an emphasis on protecting the quarterback.
DEFENSE....
Leading the Penn State defense is former Miami Head Coach Manny Diaz. There has never been a doubt on a Diaz run defense. He once again has one of the best defenses in the country and is a candidate for top assistant of the year.
This defense is once again showing that they’re one of the top units not only in the conference but in the country. They allow the 2nd least yards in the country only behind fellow Big Ten school Michigan. They also allow only 13 points per game which ranks as the 4th best team in the country.
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has already been struggling this year, only completing 48% of his passes on the season. He’ll have trouble all day going against a Secondary that's allowed the 7th least passing yards in the country with only 162.5 yards through the air per game.
Penn State's defense also has 10 interceptions on the year. Leading the way for the secondary is Senior Cornerback Daequan Hardy. Hardy has two interceptions and 7 passes defended to go along with that.
The Nittany Lions have the best rush defense in the Big ten and have only allowed 4.1 yards per carry this year. The group up front defensively is led by Senior end Adisa Issac who leads the team is TFL’s with 13.5 and sacks with 6.5. Dani Dennis-Sutton also has 6 TFL’s and 3 sacks on the season. The squad is 2nd in the country with 38 team sacks.
Last year Penn State won in a blowout 55-10, but this isn’t the same Rutgers team as years prior. Expect this game to be a heavy defensive battle, with both schools having premiere defenses in the Big Ten.
SPECIAL TEAMS....
Leading the way for the Happy Valley special teams unit is kicker Alex Felkins. Felkins has been perfect this year on extra points being 39-39. He holds an 82% for field goals with his longest being 50 yards.
Australian punter Riley Thompson who was on the preseason Ray Guy award watch list is third in the Big Ten with an average of 45.0 yards per punt.
Returning kicks for Penn State is starting running back Nicholas Singleton who has 11 returns for 278 yards for a 25 yard average. Starting Cornerback Daequan Hardy is also having an explosive season returning punts with 9 returns for 171 yards and he leads the country with 2 returned for a touchdown.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board