After a loss to Maryland on Sunday, Rutgers Basketball is looking to get back into the win column on Thursday night as they have another B1G matchup against Michigan inside of Jersey Mike's Arena.

Michigan is in the midst of another disastrous season. After making the tournament in his first two full seasons as coach of the Wolverines, Juwan Howard has turned Michigan into one of the worst basketball teams in the country. Louisville in the ACC is the only power 5 school to have as bad of a record as Michigan does with 8 wins. The writing appears to be on the wall for Howard as this season has set Michigan back from their glory years and he is almost certain to be fired after the season.

Michigan’s offense isn’t the reason for their poor record this season. They’re around the middle of the country in most major stats including 118th in points per game with 74.8, 139th in total rebounds per game with 35.6, and 180th in assists per game with 12.8. They also shoot the three ball very well, shooting 37% which is 31st in the nation and making 8.3 three pointers per game which ranks 89th.

Howard’s squad runs a deep rotation substituting nine different guys. Their four leading scorers all average over 31 minutes per game, but they have hurt the team in different aspects. The Wolverines starting guards this season have only shot a combined 41% from the field and they’re sloppy handling the ball, with the team averaging 12.8 turnovers per game.

Leading Michigan in scoring is Sophomore guard Dug Mcdaniel who averages 16.7 points per game and leads the team with 4.7 assists. Senior big man Olivier Nkamhoua is a transfer from Tennessee and he’s averaging 14.8 points per game and leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. Terrance William is another senior who’s starting and he averages 12.4 points per game and leads the team shooting 39% from behind the arc. Finally, Nimari Burnett and Tarris Reed close out the starting five averaging a respectable 9.8 and 9.0 points per game.