By The Numbers: Michigan Wolverines Basketball
After a loss to Maryland on Sunday, Rutgers Basketball is looking to get back into the win column on Thursday night as they have another B1G matchup against Michigan inside of Jersey Mike's Arena.
Before tipoff happens later this week, let's look at some of the numbers behind this year's Wolverines team.
OFFENSE....
Michigan is in the midst of another disastrous season. After making the tournament in his first two full seasons as coach of the Wolverines, Juwan Howard has turned Michigan into one of the worst basketball teams in the country. Louisville in the ACC is the only power 5 school to have as bad of a record as Michigan does with 8 wins. The writing appears to be on the wall for Howard as this season has set Michigan back from their glory years and he is almost certain to be fired after the season.
Michigan’s offense isn’t the reason for their poor record this season. They’re around the middle of the country in most major stats including 118th in points per game with 74.8, 139th in total rebounds per game with 35.6, and 180th in assists per game with 12.8. They also shoot the three ball very well, shooting 37% which is 31st in the nation and making 8.3 three pointers per game which ranks 89th.
Howard’s squad runs a deep rotation substituting nine different guys. Their four leading scorers all average over 31 minutes per game, but they have hurt the team in different aspects. The Wolverines starting guards this season have only shot a combined 41% from the field and they’re sloppy handling the ball, with the team averaging 12.8 turnovers per game.
Leading Michigan in scoring is Sophomore guard Dug Mcdaniel who averages 16.7 points per game and leads the team with 4.7 assists. Senior big man Olivier Nkamhoua is a transfer from Tennessee and he’s averaging 14.8 points per game and leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. Terrance William is another senior who’s starting and he averages 12.4 points per game and leads the team shooting 39% from behind the arc. Finally, Nimari Burnett and Tarris Reed close out the starting five averaging a respectable 9.8 and 9.0 points per game.
DEFENSE...
The defensive side of the ball has been Michigan’s kryptonite this season. They’re statistically one of the worst defensive schools in the country, allowing their opponents to score a putrid 79 points per game which is bottom 20 in the country. They also allow 13.8 assists per game which is 227th best in the nation.
The wolverines just haven’t played a fundamentally sound defense this season. They don’t defend shooting very well at all. Opponents shoot 35% from behind the arc against Michigan which is bottom 50 in the country. Michigan’s opponents also make 29.1 field goals a game which ranks bottom 15 in the country and they attempt 63.3 field goals which is bottom 20. There seems to be a serious lack of effort on defense for the Michigan team.
As long as the Scarlet Knights play their usual smothering defense they should come out with a much needed conference win. It’s been a long time in this season where Rutgers has played someone worse than them, hopefully they can take advantage.
