“I had a great visit last weekend and feel very comfortable with the staff and players,” Burby told The Knight Report. “I believe in everything that the staff laid out for me on my visit and feel this is the best place for me. The staff was super excited when I told them and they told me they can’t wait until I’m officially on campus.”

Fresh off an official visit to campus, Burby made his decision known to the coaching staff just a few days later.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights got some good news during their bye week as Cheshire Academy (CT) defensive lineman Malachi Burby committed to the Scarlet Knights.

A one-time Wake Forest commit, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman believes in the direction of the program and believes Rutgers has some strong pieces in place.



“I had a chance to speak with the players last week and got to know some of the defensive lineman and I think they have some good pieces in place who are ready to contribute over the next few seasons,” he said. “I think if we can get some more talent from the area to join us, we can help turn this program around.”

Burby sees the opportunity for early playing time and that is a reason he plans to enroll early.

“I’m planning on signing in December and enrolling in January,” he said. “The staff sees me as a defensive tackle so I’m going to come in early and work hard to try and earn some playing time my freshman season.“They provide a real good balance between big time football and a good education. I’m also real excited that I will have an opportunity to get reps early on in career.”

Now that he’s officially a member of the class, Burby is going to begin recruiting for the Scarlet Knights.

“Right now, I definitely plan on talking to Bryce Nelms about joining us,” he said. “And I’m sure there are a couple other guys I’ll be talking too about joining us too.”

Burby is ranked by Rivals.com as a 2-star and is the 12th commitment and first defensive lineman to join the 2019 class.