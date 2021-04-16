Rutgers ace Harry Rutkowski was on the mound for the Scarlet Knights in the series opener, but struggled against the Hawkeyes offense. Rutkowski threw 4.1 innings allowing seven hits, six runs, our walks and two strikeouts. Right-hander Nate McLain came in relief for Rutkowski.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights dropped the first game of the series against Iowa as the Hawkeyes scored seven runs in the top of the ninth. Rutgers had a three run lead heading into the last inning but the bullpen failed to secure the win. The Scarlet Knights had the opportunity to get the win but first baseman Jordan Sweeney dropped a pop fly that would have ended the game and Rutgers would win. Instead, Rutgers lost to Iowa 14-12 in a very winnable game.

McLain pitched very well in relief appearances as he threw three innings allowing two hits, one unearned run, two walks and three strikeouts. Left-hander Dale Stanavich came out of the bullpen in to record the final two outs in the top of the eighth. Stanavich had a pop out and s strike out to end the inning.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller came in the top of the ninth to shut the door for the Scarlet Knights. Muller was able to finish the inning as he recorded two outs allowing two hits, four unearned runs, two walks and one strikeout. Parker Scott came in relief for Muller to try to close the game for Rutgers.

Scott failed to get the job done as Iowa would take the lead and blow the game wide open. Scott recorded the final out in the top of the ninth but also gave up three hits and three runs.

The Rutgers offense did enough to get the win as they scored twelve runs on eleven hits. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio played in his first game back from his injury. DiGeorgio ha a great first game as he went 2-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Second baseman Kevin Welsh had a big game as he went 2-4 with a double and four RBIs. Richie Schiekofer went 2-4 with a double and an infield single. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko also hit his eighth home run of the season as he blasted a three-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth.

The Scarlet Knights' offense almost came back in the bottom of the ninth as they scored two runs and had the tying run at the plate twice. Lasko had the first shot to tie the game but he hit a SAC fly to left scoring Shurman making it 14-12. With two outs and Mike Nyisztor at first, Chris Brito came up to the plate and the chance to tie the game. He ended up grounding out to the shortstop and ended the series opener.

What’s next?

Rutgers and Iowa play a doubleheader on Saturday.

The first game takes place at 11 a.m. EST with left-handed pitcher Ben Wereski on the mound for Rutgers. Iowa right-handed pitcher Drew Irvine will get the start.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Rutgers will have right-handed pitcher Brent Teller on the mound. The Hawkeyes will have left-handed pitcher Cam Baumann on the mound. Baumann has a 2-2 record with a 2.96 ERA on the season.

First pitch will start around 40 minutes after the first game.

