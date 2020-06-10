And in order to do that, yes you need talented players, but it first starts with who Schiano surrounds himself for his staff that he can trust to get the job done.

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano is trying to build the Scarlet Knights from the ground up just like he did from 2001-2011.

Last month, defensive coordinator Robb Smith talked about instilling culture and how building a program starts with the people.



“You kind of heard me allude to it a few times, when you're building the culture, it's really about the people. And I think coach has done a phenomenal job of building the staff across the board,” Smith said. “I'm really excited about the people I get a chance to work with every day on defense.”

Smith, who previously coached at Rutgers from 2009-2012 and again with Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, is happy to be around plenty of faces he got to work with and know during his first stint with the Scarlet Knights and then some.

“I look across the table and there's Jamaal Westerman, Charlie Noonan, Damaso Munoz, and Kevin Snyder, guys that have played for us in our defense before and what they can bring to the table and how they can help mold our players, it's a lot of fun,” Smith said. “We're together virtually. It's great to be with those guys and each of them brings a unique perspective to things and a strength that I think is going to make us better as a whole.”

The rest of the defensive staff is loaded with firepower including defensive line coach Jim Panagos, linebackers coach Bob Frazier, and secondary coach Fran Brown. Combine the stellar coaches with those who are returning and added on defense, the team on that side of the ball should see an uptick in production in 2020.

“You know we probably have the top lieutenant in the Schiano regime coach in Bob Frazier, our linebacker coach, and coach, I mean he's a fantastic football coach. He coached me in college. I have the utmost respect for him. He does a super job with the linebackers, and you know he's a big part of what we're doing. Jim Panagos, I had a chance to work with Jimmy before. His guys do an excellent job and they play hard. He does a great job building relationships. The guys really look to him for leadership. He gets us going and it's great to have him. I haven't had a chance to work with Fran Brown before, but I've kind of known him through a few other mutual friends in the profession and certainly known of him. And he's been an awesome addition into this family and into the system. He's a tremendous secondary coach and he's a fantastic recruiter. He's a great guy to have on staff.

“The full time guys that I get the chance to be in there with on a daily basis are excellent and it's fun to work with.”

