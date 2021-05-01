Former Rutgers safety Brendon White was added as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets after he was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

White was banged up as a senior in his only game with the Scarlet Knights. White started five games at safety, doing well against the run, but he struggled in the open field with tackling and in pass coverage. The former Rose Bowl Defensive MVP at Ohio State tallied 40 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2020 with Rutgers indicating he could make plays.