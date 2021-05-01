 Brendon White joins NFL team as an undrafted free agent
Brendon White joins NFL team as an undrafted free agent

Former Rutgers safety Brendon White was added as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets after he was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

White was banged up as a senior in his only game with the Scarlet Knights. White started five games at safety, doing well against the run, but he struggled in the open field with tackling and in pass coverage. The former Rose Bowl Defensive MVP at Ohio State tallied 40 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2020 with Rutgers indicating he could make plays.

White, who is 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, was seen as a priority free agent on his pre-draft scouting report on NFL.com. White is an extremely hard hitter who isn't afraid to be physical. His dad, William, played 11 years in the NFL for the Lions, Chiefs, and Falcons.

Per PFF, white graded out at 75.8 in defense and 36.5 in pass coverage.

“Came out of high school as one of the top athletes from the state of Ohio when signing with the Buckeyes. He started at receiver before switching to safety as a freshman and spent three seasons at Ohio State before transferring to reunite with his former defensive coordinator from the Buckeyes, Greg Schiano. He's big and plays physical enough to handle himself near the line of scrimmage. His average speed and burst to close shows up in coverage since he doesn't have much anticipation. While he's not going to stand out in any one area, his size and potential to bang on tight ends should get him into a camp to compete for a role as box safety.”

