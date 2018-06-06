After one season, junior quarterback Tom Flacco is leaving Rutgers, multiple sources have told The Knight Report. Flacco, who transferred to Rutgers last July from Western Michigan, will reportedly transfer to Towson for his senior season.



Flacco missed the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules and found himself buried on the depth chart this spring as he fell behind true freshman Artur Sitkowski, senior Gio Rescigno and sophomore Johnathan Lewis.

Flacco transferred to Rutgers in July of 2017 after spending the previous two seasons at Western Michigan where he played in a total of 13 games across two seasons. He finished his time as a Bronco 10 of 13 for 188 yards passing and one touchdown and 340 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

At Towson he’ll compete immediately against redshirt freshman Ryan Stover who led the Tigers to a 5-6 record last season.