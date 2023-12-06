A unique draw to landing a recruit of Harper’s pedigree his translatable intangibles. Harper is driven by an infallible desire to win. His battle-tested grittiness, big game engine, and decisiveness as a play-creator and hyper competitive nature are all maddeningly anticipated.

The five star Harper has been the priority. The rising senior guard has been collectively viewed as The Must Have to pull together a star-spangled 2024 recruiting class.

At long last, after ascending into the No.3 national recruit in 2024 class, 6-foot-5 Don Bosco Prep (NJ) point guard Dylan Harper will prolong his career at Rutgers. He has now committed, concluding a long and well-chronicled process that put Harper under a microscope as fans assessed his game.

With a college-ready frame and having packed muscle onto a once twiggy frame, Harper has thrived at turning in traditional 3-point plays. He is embracing contact more than ever at this stage of his career, manufacturing points at the free throw line and finishing in acrobatic style through rim protectors.

Harper is able to elude defenders with his handle. He is consistent with sticking pocket jumpers from the elbows, and really carves his way into the teeth of the defense and finishes.

And while scoring has long been his calling card, Harper has tuned up his game management profile this summer. Adapting to a slick passing arsenal has pumped up his assist numbers while spurring the production rate of sharpshooting 6-foot-8 floor spreader Tyler Betsey and bullish 6-foot-6 guard wing Dwayne Pierce (who is committed to Iowa State).

Buoyed by shiftiness and an advanced three-level arsenal, Harper is capable of breaking open games with routine spurt-ability and opportunistic shot-making. He has developed a clutch factor, shouldering the burden of end game on all stages.

Harper submitted multiple games of 30+ points as a junior last season. Perhaps his most extravagant performance was a clinical, 36-point onslaught during a marquee and memorable battle with highly-lauded Class of 2023 Camden (NJ) guard DJ Wagner during the Iverson Classic. Though Harper and Don Bosco wound up absorbing a thorough 83-68 loss, the Scarlet Knights incoming golden boy showed his offensive prowess before Steve Pikiell and the entire Rutgers staff.

The adeptness for picking his spots, lane-navigation and ability to use his size on crafty around-rim finishes were evident in the aforementioned Camden High Game.

Harper showed the pure killer instinct of a seasoned leader, one capable of taking game-sealing and game-changing matters into his own hands. Whether he was unfurling step-back jumpers, beating defenders on hard blow-by surges to the rim, or sticking one of his four three-pointers that night, the elite high major and pro potential of Harper was evident against nationally prominent Camden.

Harper and his flair for the dramatic again came into view during Peach Jam this summer.

Rewind the clock back to July.

It was during a convincing 26-point, 11-rebound, and six assist performance from Harper, en route to a 68-59 Rens victory over Bradley Beal Elite. This was before a jam-packed crowd, an opening week "Main Event' if you will. With a sea of college coaches zoned in on the action.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer of Duke and Pikiell had both found their way to court -side seats.

There was nowhere to hide.

Anytime a momentum-bolstering bucket was necessary, it was Harper who delivered.

He hit a long, tape measure pull-up NBA three-pointer with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. This was less than 40 seconds after he splashed a deep corner 3-pointer that thwarted a Beal 3-pointer.

Harper got free and finished off a give-and-go a minute later, soaring to the rim. When he seizes the hot hand, and starts rattling off points in quick-hit fashion, that is when Harper spurs game-changing runs and runs which have a lasting impact on the game outcome.

During one wowing moment, as the Rens built a double double digit lead in the fourth quarter, the swagger and wizardry which parallels Harper came to life. Harper picked off a pass, attacked the open floor, and while spiraling to the floor, whizzed a filthy no-look shovel pass to Naas Cunningham. Cunningham easily laid it up and in, as the Rens lengthened its lead to 45-32.

Rutgers assistant coach Brandin Knight, a legendary New Jersey guard known for his career at Seton Hall Prep, was instrumental in helping land a commitment from Harper. Knight was the leading man during this recruitment.

Harper, of course, had proximity and family ties working in Rutgers favor. Harper, the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, is also the younger brother of a program great in small forward Ron Harper Jr.

Harper Jr. etched his name in Rutgers lore, a clutch shot maker and versatile 6-foot-8, 250-pound floor spreading forward during the 2021 NCAA tournament run. Harper Jr. culminated his career with the Scarlet Knights as the first All-American to come from the program since Quincy Douby back in 2006.

The physical build of Dylan Harper, which now benefits his ability to embrace contact and ramp up his one on one defense, are noteworthy. Building up his body has helped Harper transform his game as a surgical all around scorer. His growing passing arsenal is an equally promising factor. With his commitment, Harper creates a radiant recruiting tandem alongside incoming prized national 2024 Forward Ace Bailey. With Harper now on board, expect Rutgers to instantly boast a No.1 national 2024 class in the Rivals Hoops team rankings.