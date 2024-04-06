To learn more about what the Scarlet Knights are getting in the MAC's leading scorer this past season, The Knight Report spoke with Nick Lorensen of Mid-Major Madness to get the inside on Acuff's game.

What kind of player is Tyson Acuff overall? What do you like about his game?

NL: "You don’t usually see a guard with his volume put up as efficient of numbers as he does. Brings you some stability on the offensive end, especially for a team that doesn’t do all that much on offense like Rutgers. Just under a point per possession on not just everything but in transition as well. Amazing when one-on-one, can work well on handoffs and pick and roll. Low turnover numbers, good assist-turnover ratio. Crazy for someone who takes the 13th highest percentage of shots in the country."

Does his game translate to the high major level? Also how hard of a transition would say it is to go from EMU / Duquesne to the Big Ten level?

NL: "I think his game will translate. He might average fewer points, but he is that offensive leader that Rutgers needs, especially with his experience. Last season he played with a NBA player in Emoni Bates and he's also played with other big named players like Noah Farrakhan. When I think of mid-major leagues that are most like the Big Ten though, it would be the MAC and A10. Both have size, are physical, tend to win NCAA Tournament games, and are a breeding ground for a level like that. I don't think it would be anything too crazy new for Acuff."

I know there’s been some concern about his defense and his turnover numbers, do you have that same concern?

NL: "He has an assist-turnover ratio of 1.32. When you play 84% of the minutes in a season, you’re bound to have a couple of turnovers. I think 55 in 1024 minutes is very impressive for a ball-handling guard. Defense in general for that program though has been a struggle. They improved massively this season from the last, but like I said, it’s a physical league so it won’t be anything crazy new to Acuff."

Any specific players in the past that you would compare his game to and why?

NL: "This season, KenPom said that he is super relatable to Noah Thomasson last season. The Niagara guard ended up going to Georgia this season and was one of the best players in the country in not turning the ball over. Another name that high-major fans might remember is Cat Barber from NC State. He led the Wolfpack to the Sweet 16 in 2015, was very high volume on everything he did, ISO heavy."