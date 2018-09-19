Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking Down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights offense vs. Kansas

T3hl5kirjfvwdap4olzj
Denny Medley - USA TODAY SPORTS
Anthony Siciliano
TheKnightReport.Net

This past weekend the Rutgers struggled against the Kansas Jayhawks as the offense did not only accounted for 274 yards of total offense, (124 yards passing, and 150-yard rushing). On the defensive...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}