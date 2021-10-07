Breaking down the Michigan State Football offense
TKR is back again getting you an inside look at some of the schemes that Rutgers Football's opponents might be running on a weekly basis.
This week TKR's Anthony Siciliano breaks down a couple of different schemes that the Michigan State Spartans' offense has ran so far this season.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news