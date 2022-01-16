Rutgers Football has added their first incoming transfer of the 2022 offseason as former Erasmus Hall High School (NY) wide receiver Sean Ryan becomes the latest prospect to join the Scarlet Knights.

Now everyone knows his stats and background, but what does he bring to the football field? TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down Ryan's film during his time at West Virginia and highlighted some of his best traits.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE