Breaking down the film on 2023 athlete commit Deondre Johnson
Rutgers Football has added their fourth verbal commitment to the 2023 class this past Wednesday as 2023 athlete Deondre Johnson announced his decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights.
Now everyone knows his stats and background, but what does he bring to the football field? TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down Fuse's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news