Breaking down the 2021 Rutgers Baseball recruiting class

With the 2021 MLB Draft completed, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2021 baseball recruiting class has been finalized. Rutgers signed nine high school prospects, one junior college recruit and six players from the Transfer Portal.

The Scarlet Knights will keep all of their commits and transfers as none of them were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. In Rutgers 2021 baseball recruiting class, Steven Owens signed ten pitchers, two catchers, three infielders and one outfielder. Here is a look at the 2021 baseball recruiting class for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

