Breaking down the 2021 Rutgers Baseball recruiting class
With the 2021 MLB Draft completed, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2021 baseball recruiting class has been finalized. Rutgers signed nine high school prospects, one junior college recruit and six players from the Transfer Portal.
The Scarlet Knights will keep all of their commits and transfers as none of them were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. In Rutgers 2021 baseball recruiting class, Steven Owens signed ten pitchers, two catchers, three infielders and one outfielder. Here is a look at the 2021 baseball recruiting class for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
RHP DANNY KERR
THE SKINNY: Kerr is a 6-foot-10 190-pound right-handed pitcher out of Bishop Eustace Prep in Haddonfield, New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Kerr is a Top 1000 prospect in the country. He’s also the 113th ranked prospect and 35th ranked right-handed pitcher in New Jersey.
Kerr made his commitment to the Scarlet Knights almost a year ago as he committed to Rutgers over Coastal Carolina, Penn State and others. “I chose Rutgers because I’m only an hour away from home and I’m playing Big Ten baseball, you can’t beat that,” Kerr previously told The Knight Report.
During his senior season, Kerr had put up great numbers as he pitched 27.3 innings with 46 strikeouts, ten walks and a 1.28 ERA. According to Perfect Game, Kerr has a four-pitch mix highlighted by an upper-80s fastball. He also throws a slider, curveball and changeup.
