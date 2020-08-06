With a new head coach at the helm and a new offensive coordinator in the fold, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights offense will certainly look different this fall. Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson is a big proponent of using different schemes and personnel groupings to take advantage of opposing defenses.

When Gleeson was at Princeton and Oklahoma State, he used several personnel groupings within the pro-style and spread offense such as 10 personnel, 11 personnel, 12 personnel and 22 personnel to name a few. Each of these groupings bring a different focus which we go into more depth on below.

