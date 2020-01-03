Breaking down Sean Gleeson's offense at Oklahoma State
The Rutgers offense will look different than it has in previous years this fall as the Scarlet Knights have announced the hiring of Sean Gleeson as the Scarlet Knights Offensive Coordinator/Quarter...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news