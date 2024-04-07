Boyd, Smith and Wingert Shine as Softball Takes Series Against Badgers
The first week of April proved to be an interesting one in New Jersey, as several days of rain brought as much precipitation to the state as is normally seen in the entire month. It was so much, in fact, that it forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Rutgers softball game against Hofstra University. Then, on gameday against Wisconsin, an earthquake measuring 4.8 struck the region, courtesy of the nearby Ramapo Fault.
But the sun was out as Rutgers began their weekend series against Big Ten opponent Wisconsin, who came into Piscataway struggling with a 12-20 record.
GAME ONE: In typical fashion this season, RU broke out on top early when Payton Lincavage belted an RBI double in the bottom of the first, scoring L.A. Matthews.
But the Badgers took the lead in the top of the third when freshman Hilary Blomberg launched a three-run homer off of starting pitcher Morgan Smith.
The Badgers then added a run when freshman Alivia Bark executed the safety squeeze, bringing home Peyton Bannon to stretch the lead to 4-1.
At that point, Rutgers head coach Kristen Butler removed Smith from the circle to start the fifth inning. However, the Badgers then loaded the bases with no outs against reliever Georgia Ingle and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Blomberg. But RU was able to stop the damage there, and going into the bottom of the fifth, they trailed, 5-1.
RU then proceeded to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth, but they, too, could only push across one run to close the deficit to three.
But Wisconsin starting hurler Tessa Magnanimo held all the control in the game, as the crafty fifth-year pitcher frustrated every Scarlet Knight rally inning after inning. In the end, the normally productive Rutgers offense left nine runners on base as Magnanimo closed out a complete-game victory, 5-2.
THE KNIGHT REPORT'S THREE STARS OF THE GAME....
First star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 2-for-4, double, one RBI.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 2-for-4, double, one RBI.
Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-4, stolen base, one run scored.
GAME TWO: Rutgers exploded for a huge two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning, which started with a Smith home run, and ended with a grand slam by catcher Katie Wingert.
The offensive show chased Wisconsin starting pitcher Shelby Jacobson from the circle after just two outs in the inning.
But, the results were no different for the Badgers.
The Scarlet Knights then continued the fireworks in the second inning, as they rang up a six-spot against the Badgers, with a career record-tying home run by Wingert.
Meanwhile, everything was going right for the Knights as the game marked the return of ace pitcher Mattie Boyd from her recent injury.
Ahead 11-0 to start the third, RU was in prime position to keep Boyd’s pitch count low in her return to the diamond by racing towards a run-rule victory. Boyd controlled the game, keeping the Badgers off balance, and allowing only one run in the game.
By the time Bailey Briggs delivered an RBI double in the fourth, the game had been well decided, and the Scarlet Knights took a run-rule victory over Wisconsin, 12-1.
THE KNIGHT REPORT'S THREE STARS OF THE GAME....
First star of the game: Katie Wingert. 2-for-2, two home runs, walk, seven RBIs, three runs scored.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 3-for-3, home run, double, two RBIs, two runs scored.
Third star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Five inning, complete game run-rule victory, two hits and one run allowed, six strikeouts.
GAME THREE: In the rubber match of the series, Boyd once again returned to the circle for RU, while Magnanimo started for Wisconsin.
After a 1-2-3 inning for Boyd in the top of the first, Kyleigh Sand promptly delivered a leadoff triple in the bottom of the inning, subsequently trotting home when L.A. Matthews stroked a single to give the Knights the 1-0 lead.
Magnanimo was pitching well, but she made two critical errors in the Rutgers half of the third, when Smith and Lincavage went back-to-back with homers to extend the lead to 4-0.
By comparison, Boyd was pitching brilliantly, shutting down the Badgers batter by batter, but she made an error of her own when senior Skylar Sirdashney drilled a bomb to dead center field to close the gap to 4-1.
RU appeared to have Magnanimo on the ropes in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs. But once again, the Badgers’ hurler played Houdini and escaped unscathed to keep the deficit at three when she struck out Lincavage to end the inning.
Up by three, the top of the seventh inning proved to be a little more tense than the Knights would have liked, with an error and a wild pitch. But, Boyd struck out the final two batters to preserve the victory.
THE KNIGHT REPORT'S THREE STARS OF THE GAME....
First star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Complete game victory, one run allowed, ten strikeouts.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-1, home run, walk, hit by pitch, two RBIs, one run scored.
Third star of the game: L.A. Matthews. 2-for-4, one RBI, one run scored.
As fans have seen all season long, the Knights broke out on top in each of the games against the Badgers, and have now outscored opponents 43-19 in the first inning of their games this year.
While the weather forced the postponement of the April 3 game with Hofstra, it will be pushed to a new date. The Scarlet Knights actually added another game to their schedule this week, as well, when they announced that they will be playing a game against the Long Island University Sharks on Tuesday, April 16.