The first week of April proved to be an interesting one in New Jersey, as several days of rain brought as much precipitation to the state as is normally seen in the entire month. It was so much, in fact, that it forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Rutgers softball game against Hofstra University. Then, on gameday against Wisconsin, an earthquake measuring 4.8 struck the region, courtesy of the nearby Ramapo Fault. But the sun was out as Rutgers began their weekend series against Big Ten opponent Wisconsin, who came into Piscataway struggling with a 12-20 record.

Advertisement

GAME ONE: In typical fashion this season, RU broke out on top early when Payton Lincavage belted an RBI double in the bottom of the first, scoring L.A. Matthews. But the Badgers took the lead in the top of the third when freshman Hilary Blomberg launched a three-run homer off of starting pitcher Morgan Smith. The Badgers then added a run when freshman Alivia Bark executed the safety squeeze, bringing home Peyton Bannon to stretch the lead to 4-1. At that point, Rutgers head coach Kristen Butler removed Smith from the circle to start the fifth inning. However, the Badgers then loaded the bases with no outs against reliever Georgia Ingle and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Blomberg. But RU was able to stop the damage there, and going into the bottom of the fifth, they trailed, 5-1. RU then proceeded to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth, but they, too, could only push across one run to close the deficit to three. But Wisconsin starting hurler Tessa Magnanimo held all the control in the game, as the crafty fifth-year pitcher frustrated every Scarlet Knight rally inning after inning. In the end, the normally productive Rutgers offense left nine runners on base as Magnanimo closed out a complete-game victory, 5-2.

THE KNIGHT REPORT'S THREE STARS OF THE GAME....

First star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 2-for-4, double, one RBI. Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 2-for-4, double, one RBI. Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-4, stolen base, one run scored. GAME TWO: Rutgers exploded for a huge two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning, which started with a Smith home run, and ended with a grand slam by catcher Katie Wingert.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UMSB8IEFpbiYjMzk7dCBpdCBHUkFORCDigLzvuI8gS2F0aWUgV2lu Z2VydCBuZWVkcyAxIG1vcmUgSFIgdG8gdGllIHRoZSBSdXRnZXJzIGNhcmVl ciByZWNvcmQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29SVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SVVNC P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVTQjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW01MD9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW01MDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JRbGoxNjFaRTgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9yUWxqMTYxWkU4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU29mdGJh bGwgKEBSVVNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JVU29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzY2NDYxNTE1NDM5MjI5Mzg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The offensive show chased Wisconsin starting pitcher Shelby Jacobson from the circle after just two outs in the inning. But, the results were no different for the Badgers. The Scarlet Knights then continued the fireworks in the second inning, as they rang up a six-spot against the Badgers, with a career record-tying home run by Wingert.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMiB8IC4uLiBhbmQgdGhlIFJ1dGdlcnMgSFIgcmVjb3JkIGlzIHRp ZWQg4oC877iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0dvUlU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb1JV PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUlVT Qj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JVU0I8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZWFtNTA/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZWFtNTA8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9USVA3c3RoREw5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVElQN3N0aERMOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIFNvZnRi YWxsIChAUlVTb2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SVVNvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc2NjUyOTUxODIzNTI4MjE2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Meanwhile, everything was going right for the Knights as the game marked the return of ace pitcher Mattie Boyd from her recent injury. Ahead 11-0 to start the third, RU was in prime position to keep Boyd’s pitch count low in her return to the diamond by racing towards a run-rule victory. Boyd controlled the game, keeping the Badgers off balance, and allowing only one run in the game. By the time Bailey Briggs delivered an RBI double in the fourth, the game had been well decided, and the Scarlet Knights took a run-rule victory over Wisconsin, 12-1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNCB8IEJhaWxleSBCcmlnZ3MgYnJpbmdzIGFub3RoZXIgaG9tZTxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29SVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JVU0I/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSVVNCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVhbTUwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGVhbTUwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vVkpJTTJIWFVMQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZKSU0y SFhVTEI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQFJVU29m dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlVTb2Z0YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3NjY2MjA0NTM1NTY0MzIzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

THE KNIGHT REPORT'S THREE STARS OF THE GAME....

First star of the game: Katie Wingert. 2-for-2, two home runs, walk, seven RBIs, three runs scored. Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 3-for-3, home run, double, two RBIs, two runs scored. Third star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Five inning, complete game run-rule victory, two hits and one run allowed, six strikeouts.

GAME THREE: In the rubber match of the series, Boyd once again returned to the circle for RU, while Magnanimo started for Wisconsin. After a 1-2-3 inning for Boyd in the top of the first, Kyleigh Sand promptly delivered a leadoff triple in the bottom of the inning, subsequently trotting home when L.A. Matthews stroked a single to give the Knights the 1-0 lead. Magnanimo was pitching well, but she made two critical errors in the Rutgers half of the third, when Smith and Lincavage went back-to-back with homers to extend the lead to 4-0. By comparison, Boyd was pitching brilliantly, shutting down the Badgers batter by batter, but she made an error of her own when senior Skylar Sirdashney drilled a bomb to dead center field to close the gap to 4-1. RU appeared to have Magnanimo on the ropes in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs. But once again, the Badgers’ hurler played Houdini and escaped unscathed to keep the deficit at three when she struck out Lincavage to end the inning. Up by three, the top of the seventh inning proved to be a little more tense than the Knights would have liked, with an error and a wild pitch. But, Boyd struck out the final two batters to preserve the victory.

THE KNIGHT REPORT'S THREE STARS OF THE GAME....