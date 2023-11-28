With that being said, where do the top bowl projections have Rutgers Football heading this postseason ahead of championship in college football. Let's take a look...

Rutgers Football has finished the season 6-6 on the season after losing to Maryland on Saturday, the Scarlet Knights are still bowl eligible for the first time since the 2014 season and will be heading to a bowl game this postseason.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same prediction from Brett McMurphy sending Georgia Tech to the Pinstripe Bowl to take on Rutgers. This would set up the second ever matchup between the two programs as the first came back in 1921 where Georgia Tech went on to win 48-14.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same bowl as last week, but another new matchup here for the Scarlet Knights as Athlon Sports has them going up against Georgia Tech.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Kansas vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

New prediction from Jerry Palm, as he has Rutgers heading out to Phoenix to take on Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. This game would be the third matchup between the two programs with each team winning a game. The most recent matchup took place in 2018 where the Jayhawks went on to win 55-14.

College Football News: Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same bowl as last week from College Football News, with a similar opponent to many others as they also have Georgia Tech heading to the Bronx.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pinstripe Bowl - Clemson vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

New bowl prediction here for Bonagura as he swaps in the Pinstripe Bowl for the Music City Bowl, also unlike the majority of analysts he also has the Clemson Tigers in this one as opposed to Georgia Tech or Boston College. This would setup the first ever matchup between the two programs.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same as last week for Schlabach and several others on this list, as Georgia Tech has become the overwhelming favorite to play against Rutgers In this one.