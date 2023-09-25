With Rutgers Football now sitting at 3-1 on the season after suffering their first loss of the season this past weekend to Michigan, the Scarlet Knights are still halfway there with another winnable game this weekend versus Wagner on Saturday afternoon.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Bronx, New York)

This one remains the same as last week per Athlon, setting up a potential rematch of the 2021 Gator Bowl where Rutgers was a last second addition the bowl over Texas A&M due to an insufficient numbers of players being available. This would also give RU a chance for their first ever win vs. Wake Forest.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Las Vegas Bowl - Utah vs. Rutgers

(December 23rd - Las Vegas, Nevada)

Same prediction as last week, this one sets one could set up Rutgers Football's first ever game in Las Vegas and their first ever matchup against Utah with a chance for RU fans to see the new Allegiant Stadium.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same as last week, this one sets up another potential bowl rematch in the Bronx, Rutgers originally defeated NC State in the 2008 Papa John's bowl down in Birmingham, Alabama in the only ever matchup between the two schools.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - UCF vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

McMurphy has the same bowl projection for Rutgers as he did last week, but he has a different opponent this go around for the Scarlet Knights as he has them facing off against the UCF Golden Knights. The two teams have met twice before on the gridiron, once in the 2009 St. Petersburg Bowl and once in 2013 as American Athletic Conference mates, with each team winning one game.

College Footall News: Duke's Mayo Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 27th - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Over the past few years, the Mayo Bowl has become one of the more notable bowl games not in the College Football Playoff lineup solely for the fact that the winning coach gets drenched in Mayo rather than the typical water / gatorade bath.

Now this would mark the second time the programs have ever met as the Yellow Jacket last faced off against the Scarlet Knights back in 1921 with Georgia Tech winning 48-14.