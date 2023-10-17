With that being said, where do the top bowl projections have Rutgers Football heading this postseason?

Rutgers Football is now sitting at 5-2 on the season after defeating Michigan State on Saturday, making the Scarlet Knights just one victory away from being bowl eligible for the first time since the 2014 season.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same again from McMurphy this week as he recently switched his pick from the Phoenix Guaranteed Bowl to the Pinstripe bowl a few weeks ago, giving Rutgers a more local bowl game as this one takes place in Yankees Stadium.

This matchup sets up another potential bowl rematch in the Bronx for Rutgers who originally defeated NC State in the 2008 Papa John's bowl down in Birmingham, Alabama. That bowl game back in 2008 was the only ever matchup between the two schools.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

This one remains the same as last week per Athlon, setting up a potential rematch of the 2021 Gator Bowl where Rutgers was a last second addition the bowl over Texas A&M due to an insufficient numbers of players being available. This would also give RU a chance for their first ever win vs. Wake Forest.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Another one for the Pinstripe Bowl as Palm has the Scarlet Knights also taking on the Wolfpack in the local bowl game.

College Footall News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl - West Virginia vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

New prediction this week from CFN and it has Rutgers matching up against a former Big East Conference foe in West Virginia, as the two have a total of 39 total games against one another.

This also sets up the Scarlet Knights with a chance to snap the 17 game losing streak to the Mountaineers.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Las Vegas Bowl - USC vs. Rutgers

(December 23rd - Las Vegas, Nevada)

Same prediction this week from Bonagura, but this time around he swaps out Oregon State with USC to setup the first ever matchup between two future Big Ten Conference mates.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

It's the same prediction once again this week from Schlabach and the third one this week with the same matchup in the same bowl game.