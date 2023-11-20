With that being said, where do the top bowl projections have Rutgers Football heading this postseason ahead of week 13 of college football. Let's take a look...

Rutgers Football is now sitting at 6-5 on the season after losing to Penn State on Saturday, however the Scarlet Knights are still bowl eligible for the first time since the 2014 season and will be heading to a bowl game this postseason.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same prediction from Brett McMurphy sending Georgia Tech to the Pinstripe Bowl to take on Rutgers. This would set up the second ever matchup between the two programs as the first came back in 1921 where Georgia Tech went on to win 48-14.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl - Boston College vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same bowl as last week, but another new matchup here for the Scarlet Knights as Athlon Sports has them going up against Jeff Hafley and the Boston College Eagles, thus setting up a rematch of the 2022 season opener for both programs.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

It's the same bowl prediction once again this week from Palm, as he has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets making the trip up to the Bronx to take on the Scarlet Knights.

College Football News: Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same bowl as last week from College Football News, but similar to CBS Sports, they also switched their pick to Georgia Tech as the projected opponent for Rutgers.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pinstripe Bowl - Clemson vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

New bowl prediction here for Bonagura as he swaps in the Pinstripe Bowl for the Music City Bowl, also unlike the majority of analysts he also has the Clemson Tigers in this one as opposed to Georgia Tech or Boston College. This would setup the first ever matchup between the two programs.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same as last week for Schlabach and several others on this list, as Georgia Tech has become the overwhelming favorite to play against Rutgers In this one.