With that being said, where do the top bowl projections have Rutgers Football heading this postseason?

Rutgers Football is now sitting at 6-4 on the season after defeating Indiana on Saturday, making the Scarlet Knights bowl eligible for the first time since the 2014 season.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same Bowl, but a new opponent this week from Brett McMurphy sending Georgia Tech to the Pinstripe Bowl to take on Rutgers. This would set up the second ever matchup between the two programs as the first came back in 1921 where Georgia Tech went on to win 48-14.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl - NC State vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Same bowl as last week, setting up the Scarlet Knights to head to the most local bowl game, the Pinstripe Bowl. However in this week's projected matchup, Athlon Sports has the Scarlet Knights taking on NC State, a former bowl opponent back in 2008 when the Scarlet Knights defeated the Wolfpack in the Birmingham Bowl.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

It's the same bowl prediction once again this week from Palm, but a new opponent as he also has the Yellow Jackets making the trip up North.

College Football News: Pinstripe Bowl - Boston College vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

It's a new bowl prediction this week from the CFN crew, but a similar one to one we've already heard a lot about setting up a rematch against Boston College. The two programs opened the 2022 season against one another and are former conference mates during their Big East days.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Music City Bowl - Tennessee vs. Rutgers

(December 30th - Nashville, Tennessee)

Same bowl prediction this week from Bonagura, predicting Rutgers to face Tennessee in a local one for Vols. The two programs have met four times on the gridiron with the Volunteers leading the series 3-1. The most recent matchup took place back in 2002, where the Vols went on to defeat the Scarlet Knights 35-14.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl - Georgia Tech vs. Rutgers

(December 28th - Bronx, New York)

Similar to CBS Jerry Palm's prediction above, Schlabach also put Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl versus Georgia Tech.