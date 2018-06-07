The Rutgers football team has played in 10 bowl games in its lifetime and sports a 6-4 record. However, the Scarlet Knights haven’t played in one since 2014, when they won the Quick Lane Bowl over North Carolina.

Will they make one in 2018? While he didn’t exactly come out and say it, it’s on the back of the mind of head coach Chris Ash.

"Year three, with so many guys coming back, hopefully we can take that next step and win a few more games and get to postseason play," Ash said this past spring. “I've said this several times to some people, we're really in my opinion right on course to when I got here. We came in really with a three- or four-year plan and I think we're right on pace for that. Year one is what it is. We were trying to build a culture, set standards, fix some issues. Year two we wanted to improve. I think we were able to do that.

“We have to stay healthy, got to develop guys, got to play more consistent and stuff like that. But we're right on pace to hopefully get that accomplished.”

With its softest schedule -- at least early on -- since joining the Big Ten Conference, a bowl game is certainly obtainable for Rutgers.

In the first eight games of the year, Rutgers faces Texas State, Ohio State, Kansas, Buffalo, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, and Northwestern. Rutgers gets a perfectly-placed bye after the Northwestern game before it faces the blue-bloods in Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State.

After four games, the best case scenario for Rutgers is to be 3-1, with the only loss coming to the Buckeyes. Then, this is when the schedule gets interesting. Indiana, Illinois, and Maryland are all perceived to be on level-footing with the Scarlet Knights within the conference. Indiana blew out Rutgers last year, and it was really shocking, but one would think that this year’s contest, which is at home in Piscataway, would bring better results.

Predicting that Rutgers is 3-1 with eight games to go, it’ll have to win at least three of four against the Hoosiers, Illini, Terrapins, and Wildcats. If not, the Scarlet Knights will have to upset either the Badgers, Wolverines, Nittany Lions, or the Spartans.

In order for Rutgers to win six games, which hasn’t happened since 2014, it’ll have to as Ash mention keep the players healthy and everyone will have to be better. More and more you’re starting to see Ash’s recruited players on the field.

And speaking of Ash’s guys, true freshman Artur Sitkowski is expected to be the starting quarterback. He enrolled early and showed the future is the bright. He along with new (or old depending on how you look at in) offensive coordinator John McNulty have to revive the passing game and the offense as a whole.

The defense, particularly at linebacker and cornerback, should help Rutgers stay in games. That’s why a better offense is so vital.

Better players and more quality depth is starting to arrive. That helps tremendously as competition is created at every spot.

This is/was a steep rebuild considering what former head coach Kyle Flood left Ash. Ash had to clean up things both on and off the field. Even if Rutgers doesn’t make a bowl game this season, if it shows more progress, then that is promising.

But, remember, this is New Jersey and Rutgers and people want better results and want them now.

Will the Scarlet Knights go bowling in 2018? Maybe. The schedule lines up in a way where they’ll have every opportunity to do.

HARDEST GAME: Ohio State, Sept. 8, home

EASIEST GAME: Texas State, Sept. 1, home

TRAP GAME: Buffalo, Sept. 22, home

PREDICTION: 5-7