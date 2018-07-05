Blissett Hearing From AAC, B1G, & ACC, Planning Fall Decision
Jason Blissett is one of the top defensive linemen on the board for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2019.Blissett is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman who is ranked as a 5.7 three-star recruit and ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news