Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-05 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blissett Hearing From AAC, B1G, & ACC, Planning Fall Decision

S3siz6jvp4mbzbfpfpsh
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Jason Blissett is one of the top defensive linemen on the board for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2019.Blissett is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman who is ranked as a 5.7 three-star recruit and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}