The offseason is fully underway in college football following last week's national championship between Alabama and Ohio State. With that, programs around the country are underway in finding ways to improve their rosters, their coaching, and their play on the field next season. That being said, every team this offseason has multiple questions they must, some tougher than the other. Today, we look at some of those questions as we highlight the biggest questions heading into the offseason for Big Ten East programs.