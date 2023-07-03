June is now the busiest month of the recruiting calendar and rivals the weeks leading up to signing day in December. There were 117 commitments for the 2024 class in the Big Ten alone last month and today we start a weeklong series looking at the winners and losers in each Power Five conference. We start with the Big Ten:



WINNERS: Nebraska, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan, Purdue

Korey Duff Jr.

*****

LOSERS: Michigan State, Iowa, Wisconsin

Anthony Carrie (Rivals.com)

The last team to get to 10 commitments in the conference was Michigan State and it happened late on June 30 when three-star QB Henry Hasselbeck committed. Mel Tucker just has not gotten the ball rolling this recruiting cycle as much - although there are still some big names out there that could pick the Spartans. Landing seven commitments in June still puts Michigan State lowest in the conference numbers-wise but getting four-star running back Anthony Carrie out of Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day was a big win. Iowa had five pledges in June - no four-stars - as the Hawkeyes still have just one four-star in the entire class. Across the country, programs were loading up with players and even across the Big Ten that was the case but it was a ho-hum June for the Hawkeyes, who landed commitments from two tight ends, an in-state receiver, a defensive end from Arizona and an athlete from Illinois, all three-stars. It was not a miserable month for Wisconsin but it could have been much better. The Badgers landed seven commitments including one from four-star OL Kevin Heywood and high three-star OL Colin Cubberly could be a massive sleeper in this recruiting class but Wisconsin also lost pledges from TE Rob Booker (who flipped to UCLA) and DB Vernon Woodward, who switched to Illinois.

*****

HOLDING STEADY: Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State, Ohio State