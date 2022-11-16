History was made this past weekend as the Rutgers Men’s Soccer team made a historic run through the Big Ten Tournament. Entering the Tournament with its highest seed ever, the Scarlet Knights disposed of Wisconsin 5-4 in the opener via the penalty kick round. The Knights then topped No. 16 ranked Ohio State, 2-1 in the second round to reach the title game against Indiana.

Before a packed house of 4,203 on Sunday, November 13, the Scarlet Knights looked to take care of business on their home field against an Indiana Hoosier team that featured prolific scorers such as senior forwards Ryan Wittenbrink (8-8-24) and Herbert Endeley (3-5-11), as well as sophomore forward Tommy Mihalic (6-2-14). But it was the Scarlet Knights who struck first in the match. In front of the Indiana net, sophomore Matthew Acosta laced a bullet from the center of the pitch past Hoosiers goalkeeper J.T. Harms at 3:19 to give Rutgers the early 1-0 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40JiMzOTsgfCBXSEFUIEEgU1RBUlQg4oC877iPPGJyPjxicj5NYXR0 IEFjb3N0YSBzY29yZXMgZmluZCB0aGUgYmFjayBvZiB0aGUgbmV0IGVhcmx5 IHRvIGdpdmUgUnV0Z2VycyBhbiBlYXJseSAxLTAgbGVhZCDigLzvuI88YnI+ PGJyPvCfk7ogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL080V3d1bE1tcmwiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PNFd3dWxNbXJsPC9hPiAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrPC9hPik8YnI+8J+TiiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vVEk2ZzFORE95YiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RJNmcxTkRPeWI8L2E+ PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvUlU/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb1JVPC9hPiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SVU1TP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVNUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL056bjVoamV2cjYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9O em41aGpldnI2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgTWVuJiMzOTtzIFNv Y2NlciAoQFJVTWVuc1NvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9SVU1lbnNTb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTE4NDEzNzg2MDYzODMxMDQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That score looked like it would hold up until halftime, but Indiana found the equalizer when sophomore midfielder Patrick McDonald scored at 37:42 to bring the game level at 1-1. That is the way the score would remain as the first 45 minutes of play drew to a close. But with the program’s first-ever Big Ten title in sight, the Scarlet Knights set about taking control of the match. After allowing nine shots in the first half, the RU defense clamped down on the Hoosiers, holding them to just five attempts in the second half. It didn’t take long for the tighter defense to produce results, as the Scarlet Knights bottled up the Hoosiers and forced a corner kick. This is when the game shifted decidedly in favor of the Knights as junior forward Ola Maeland thrilled the home crowd, as well as his teammates, when he curled the corner kick directly into the Hoosiers’ net for a rare Olimpico goal. The goal came less than nine minutes into the second half and put the Knights up 2-1 at 53:35.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PSCBNWSBPTElNUElDTyDwn5ixPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05DQUFTb2NjZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOQ0FBU29jY2VyPC9hPiB4IPCfjqUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVU1lbnNTb2NjZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJVTWVuc1NvY2NlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2U0c1VONHFFdU4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lNHNVTjRxRXVO PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgU29jY2VyIChATkNBQVNvY2NlcikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ0FBU29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8x NTkxODc1NTEyNDAxODEzNTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Smelling blood in the water, the Scarlet Knights added an insurance goal at 84:23 when freshman forward Ian Abbey buried the centering pass from senior forward M.D. Myers to put them up 3-1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44NSYjMzk7IHwgSUFOIEFCQkVZIFNDT1JFU+KAvO+4jzxicj48YnI+ VGhlIEJpZyBUZW4gQWxsLUZyZXNobWFuIGV4dGVuZHMgUnV0Z2VycyBsZWFk LCAzLTHwn5GPPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9P NFd3dWxNbXJsIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vTzRXd3VsTW1ybDwvYT4gKDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yazwvYT4pPGJyPvCfk4ogPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RJNmcxTkRPeWIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9U STZnMU5ET3liPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29SVTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvUlVNUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JV TVM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GTVUxZkhRY2hRIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRk1VMWZIUWNoUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJz IE1lbiYjMzk7cyBTb2NjZXIgKEBSVU1lbnNTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlVNZW5zU29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxODY3 NTQ2ODQzODc3MzgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEz LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=