Big Ten Tournament Title in Hand, Rutgers Men’s Soccer Eyes NCAAs
History was made this past weekend as the Rutgers Men’s Soccer team made a historic run through the Big Ten Tournament.
Entering the Tournament with its highest seed ever, the Scarlet Knights disposed of Wisconsin 5-4 in the opener via the penalty kick round. The Knights then topped No. 16 ranked Ohio State, 2-1 in the second round to reach the title game against Indiana.
Before a packed house of 4,203 on Sunday, November 13, the Scarlet Knights looked to take care of business on their home field against an Indiana Hoosier team that featured prolific scorers such as senior forwards Ryan Wittenbrink (8-8-24) and Herbert Endeley (3-5-11), as well as sophomore forward Tommy Mihalic (6-2-14).
But it was the Scarlet Knights who struck first in the match. In front of the Indiana net, sophomore Matthew Acosta laced a bullet from the center of the pitch past Hoosiers goalkeeper J.T. Harms at 3:19 to give Rutgers the early 1-0 lead.
That score looked like it would hold up until halftime, but Indiana found the equalizer when sophomore midfielder Patrick McDonald scored at 37:42 to bring the game level at 1-1. That is the way the score would remain as the first 45 minutes of play drew to a close.
But with the program’s first-ever Big Ten title in sight, the Scarlet Knights set about taking control of the match. After allowing nine shots in the first half, the RU defense clamped down on the Hoosiers, holding them to just five attempts in the second half. It didn’t take long for the tighter defense to produce results, as the Scarlet Knights bottled up the Hoosiers and forced a corner kick.
This is when the game shifted decidedly in favor of the Knights as junior forward Ola Maeland thrilled the home crowd, as well as his teammates, when he curled the corner kick directly into the Hoosiers’ net for a rare Olimpico goal. The goal came less than nine minutes into the second half and put the Knights up 2-1 at 53:35.
Smelling blood in the water, the Scarlet Knights added an insurance goal at 84:23 when freshman forward Ian Abbey buried the centering pass from senior forward M.D. Myers to put them up 3-1.
As the clock wound down to the end of the match, the Rutgers men’s soccer team had their first-ever Big Ten title, and just the third for the university since joining the conference. For the Knights, it was their first conference title since 1997.
The Knights will now open the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m. when they will face off against the Penn Quakers. Rutgers had a tough time against Ivy League opponents this season, going 0-0-2 with ties against Princeton (1-1) and Yale (2-2). Penn, the Ivy League champions, are 12-2-2 this season and are making their eleventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The Quakers feature two talented goal scorers in sophomore forward Stas Korzeniowski (10-6-26) and senior forward Ben Stitz (9-7-25) who will undoubtedly draw most of the attention from Rutgers’ defense. In addition, Penn’s senior goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen is stingy to say the least, with a 0.75 goals against average. Penn and Rutgers have met 18 times previously in history, with the Quakers holding the advantage at 9-8-1. The winner of the match will go on to face Syracuse in the second round.
