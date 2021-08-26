Big Ten power rankings: League title goes through C-bus ... again

It’s Week Zero! Hallelujah! The season is upon us. Let’s rack ‘em up with an initial Big Ten power poll. Where is your school ranked?

Let there be football!

1. Ohio State: Death, taxes, the Buckeyes sitting atop the B1G power poll. You know the drill.



Up next: at Minnesota (Sept. 2)

2. Indiana: No sign of IU turning into a pumpkin at midnight. Get used to it.

Up next: at Iowa (Sept. 4)

3. Penn State: Nits enter 2021 riding a four-game winning streak.

Up next: at Wisconsin

4. Wisconsin: Will QB Graham Mertz make the Badgers a—gasp!—passing school?

Up next: Penn State (Sept. 4)

5. Iowa: Who else wishes that Kirk Ferentz would coach in gold-and-black striped overalls? That's what I thought.

Up next: Indiana (Sept. 4)

6. Michigan: Last time the Wolverines won the Big Ten? It was 2004. Just sayin’.

Up next: Western Michigan (Sept. 4)

7. Minnesota: Love him. Hate him. You can’t ignore P.J. Fleck. Admit it. It’s OK.

Up next: Ohio State (Sept. 2)

8. Northwestern: Two West titles in three years. Time to commission a statue of Fitzy.

Up next: Michigan State (Sept. 4)

9. Rutgers: Just think—Rutgers almost didn’t rubber stamp Greg Schiano, Part 2. Stupefying.

Up next: Temple (Sept. 4)

10. Purdue: As long as Jeff Brohm is calling plays, the Boilermakers have a chance.

Up next: Oregon State (Sept. 4)

11. Nebraska: Has anyone’s star fallen farther faster than Scott Frost’s? Asking for a friend.

Up next: at Illinois (Aug. 28)

12. Maryland: Terps often win signing day. When will they win game days?

Up next: West Virginia (Sept. 4)

13. Illinois: New coach, new hope. Haven’t we seen this before in Chambana? Sure we have!

Up next: Nebraska (Aug. 28)

14. Michigan State: Didn’t you used to be the Spartans?

Up next: at Northwestern (Sept. 4)