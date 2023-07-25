The Big Ten Conference is one a few that does not do an official media preseason poll, but thankfully, Cleveland.com does do one with a total of 37 different votes from each of the 14 Big Ten programs.

In this year's media poll, Rutgers Football was picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten East; they finished with 74 points, behind Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland and Michigan State.

Michigan led the way with 27 first place votes, while Ohio State earned eight votes and Penn State earned two votes of their own.