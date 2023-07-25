Big Ten Media ranks where Rutgers Football will finish this 2023 season
The Big Ten Conference is one a few that does not do an official media preseason poll, but thankfully, Cleveland.com does do one with a total of 37 different votes from each of the 14 Big Ten programs.
In this year's media poll, Rutgers Football was picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten East; they finished with 74 points, behind Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland and Michigan State.
Michigan led the way with 27 first place votes, while Ohio State earned eight votes and Penn State earned two votes of their own.
As for the West Division of the conference, the majority of writers believe that will new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell will quickly turn around the Badgers program as they received 20 first-place votes. One interesting note is that actually only finished one point above Iowa, who finished in second with 16 first-place votes followed by Minnesota who also earned a single first-place vote. After that, Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, and Northwestern fill out the four through seven spots in the Big Ten West.
The Scarlet Knights will open up the 2023 season on Sunday, September 3rd as they will on the Northwestern Wildcats with kickoff at Noon and the game will be televised on CBS.
