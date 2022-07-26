Big Ten expansion out west wasn't out of the blue to Kevin Warren

When it was announced that UCLA and USC would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten, one of the first obstacles that came to mind was travel for the student-athletes and academics.

It’s one thing for Rutgers Football to travel once out to Los Angeles, but what about other sports that might have to do it twice in a week? There has to be some sort of balance that can work not only for the athletic part of it, but classes and exams as well.

“Academics is incredibly important to me, to my family, to what I do on a daily basis. It's something I take very seriously. So because of that, I always think through the opportunities. We now have schools that reach from New Jersey to Los Angeles. What are the different cultural elements in each one of those environments, not only in the cities, but with their alumni, that we could even fortify our educational relationship with our student-athletes.

“We have two years now to plan. We have built a Big Ten kind of readiness committee that we'll activate here to start working with USC and UCLA to get ideas as far as what we can do. We have two of our universities at Northwestern and Nebraska going to Dublin to play a football game. How many young students -- forget about sports, but in college -- have an opportunity to travel to Dublin? I look at it as not a negative, I look at it as a positive from an academic standpoint.

“And what we'll do is we'll work through these next two years from a scheduling component to make sure that we create the environment that's most healthy and holistic for our student-athletes, which is one of the reasons I've started the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to be able to listen to them to say what's important.”

The Big Ten is also in the process of putting together a new media rights deal. Adding two prominent schools like USC and UCLA and a media market (No. 2 behind New York), will only up the price and up the revenue for the conference and in its institutions.

“Even regardless of the size of the deal, the thing that I'm most excited about during these negotiations have been the creativity that we'll be able to deliver to our fans and to our student-athletes and to our families. I always talk about my focus every day is to make sure we deliver content to our fans from age 5 to 105 because people consume content differently. We have nearly 7 million alumni around the world. So I'm very conscientious from the media partners standpoint, not to focus on the money, although we will be blessed financially, but how we can deliver content in a way that's never been delivered in college athletics ever before, which is critically important from that standpoint.

“Yes, USC and UCLA will come in as full members. We think that's important for various reasons. They bring a lot of value to our relationship. They bring a lot of panache to our relationship, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Big Ten family here in 2024. There's a lot of work to be done between now and then. Thank you for your question.”