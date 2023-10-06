I know it hasn't even been half a season yet, but how has the rebuild gone so far under Luke Fickell?

SEAMUS ROHRER: "Luke Fickell's presence has clearly sent a jolt of energy though the Wisconsin football program and Wisconsin athletics in general, but as for the rebuild itself, it's evident that it may take some time. The Badgers are still somewhat struggling to find their identity on both sides of the football, and the loss to Washington State for a second consecutive year was mightily disappointing. I suspect that Fickell doesn't quite have the exact personnel he wants quite yet, but there's still talent across the board in Madison. It's too early to offer a snap judgement on the rebuild just yet, but Fickell's first Big Ten stretch as skipper in Madison will be telling."