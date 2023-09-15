Let's start off with the offense? What would you say is Virginia Tech’s greatest strength and weakness on this side of the ball and who is the X-Factor here?

TIM SULLIVAN: "The offense... may not have any strengths at this point? It had been the ability to move the ball through the air, but quarterback Grant Wells and slot Jaylin Lane are questionable after injuries suffered against Purdue, while No. 1 receiver Ali Jennings has already been ruled out for the trip to Piscataway. It's hard to see how the Hokies move the ball against RU...which is because the weakness is painfully obvious: offensive line. It turns out losing three starters from one of the 2022 season's worst offensive lines nationally is not ideal, and the Hokies definitely can't run-block, and aren't great at pass-blocking either. Those relative strengths and weaknesses make the X-factor quarterback Kyron Drones. He showed a bit of a spark on the ground after replacing Wells last weekend, and if he can sling it around a bit (he was just 2/7 against the Boilermakers), he can help the team overcome a line that really won't do a whole lot to help the skill position players."